Man charged with firebombing Wisconsin anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a man with firebombing a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group’s office last year. The U.S. attorney’s office in Madison announced that 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury was arrested Tuesday at Boston’s Logan International Airport and charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive. Prosecutors believe Roychowdhury threw Molotov cocktails into the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison on May 6. The attack came about a week after a draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion leaked. The court did overturn the ruling in June. Online court records did not list an attorney for Roychowdhury.

