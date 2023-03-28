EU defends its Libya migrant work as UN points the finger

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is defending its record helping migrants in Libya after U.N.-backed investigators accused the bloc of abetting human rights abuses and other crimes there. Libya is a major departure point for people desperate enough to risk their lives to seek sanctuary in Europe. A U.N.-commissioned investigator says EU assistance to Libya “has aided and abetted the commission of the crimes,” including crimes against humanity. A European Commission spokesman said Tuesday that no EU funds go directly to Libya, only to partners like the U.N. Spokesman Peter Stano says that “not doing anything is not an answer.” He says the EU’s aim is “to help to improve the situation of the people stranded in Libya.”

