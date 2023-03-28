Election Day ballot problems in Pennsylvania county examined

Witnesses at a congressional committee meeting say Election Day shortages of the paper needed to run voting machinery caused significant problems in a northeastern Pennsylvania county in November. The U.S. House Administration Committee heard Tuesday that the extent of the problem or what caused it are still unclear. The three-hour hearing of the events in Luzerne County on Nov. 8 brought outrage from members of both parties about the problems that contributed to a delay in reporting results from the country’s largest swing state. County and state elections officials didn’t testify, deferring to an ongoing investigation of the matter by the Luzerne County district attorney.

