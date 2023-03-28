California girls high school basketball rankings
Canva
California girls high school basketball rankings
From the farm-fueled towns of the heartland to the bustling concrete canyons on the coast, high school girls basketball is a cultural touchstone.
Basketball engages nearly 400,000 girls to join high school teams per year, according to 2021-22 data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. With almost 18,000 high schools maintaining girls teams, basketball is the most widely offered girls high school sport, beating out track and field and volleyball. Such data paints a clear picture of the sport’s cultural impact.
And girls basketball dates back over a century. Iowa, for instance, traces its girls state championship history to 1920. That timeline doesn’t lag far behind boys’ basketball: Illinois’ boys state championship began just 13 years before Iowa’s girls event. However, girls across the country weren’t given equal representation and support in the sport until the passage of the gender equality act known as Title IX in 1972. Since the arrival of that legislation, girls participation in basketball—and sports as a whole—exploded. Now, girls play basketball in high school gyms across all 50 states.
To dig into competition data behind the ever-growing sport of high school girls basketball, Stacker compiled statewide rankings in California using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Keep reading to find out which schools top the girls basketball charts in California.
Canva
Division 1
1. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth): 31-1 (10-0 in Mission), 48.1 rating, #4 national rank
2. Etiwanda: 32-3 (10-0 in Baseline), 40.8 rating, 3 straight wins, #3 national rank
3. La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla): 29-4 (5-0 in Coastal), 40.7 rating, #12 national rank
4. Clovis West (Fresno): 30-2 (9-1 in Tri-Rivers), 39.2 rating, #21 national rank
5. Mater Dei (Santa Ana): 29-4 (8-0 in Trinity), 38.6 rating
6. Folsom: 26-3 (10-0 in League), 37.2 rating
7. St. Mary’s (Stockton): 26-10 (2-0 in League), 35.1 rating
8. San Ramon Valley (Danville): 28-5 (10-0 in East Bay – Other), 34.8 rating
9. Clovis: 27-7 (9-1 in Tri-Rivers), 32.9 rating
10. Oakland Tech (Oakland): 30-5 (8-0 in Oakland), 32.8 rating, 18 straight wins
11. Westview (San Diego): 25-6 (8-2 in Palomar), 32.8 rating, 2 straight losses
12. Santiago (Corona): 26-10 (10-0 in Big VIII), 32.6 rating
13. Orange Lutheran (Orange): 26-8 (4-4 in Trinity), 32.2 rating
14. Marlborough (Los Angeles): 22-10 (5-5 in Mission), 31.8 rating, 2 straight losses
15. Sage Hill (Newport Beach): 21-10 (6-0 in Pacific Coast), 31.5 rating, 2 straight losses
16. Bonita Vista (Chula Vista): 23-10 (8-0 in Metro), 31.2 rating
17. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City): 20-11 (5-5 in Mission), 30.9 rating
18. Carondelet (Concord): 23-8, 30.7 rating
19. Chaminade (West Hills): 20-14 (6-4 in Mission), 29.8 rating
20. Ontario Christian (Ontario): 27-5 (8-0 in Ambassador), 29.4 rating
taka1022 // Shutterstock
Division 2
1. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose): 28-3 (10-0 in West Catholic), 42.5 rating, #8 national rank
2. Salesian College Preparatory (Richmond): 27-5 (10-0 in Tri-County – Rock), 34.8 rating
3. Brentwood School (Los Angeles): 28-7 (6-2 in Gold Coast), 32.1 rating
4. Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland): 20-9 (8-2 in League), 30.5 rating
5. Leuzinger (Lawndale): 30-6 (10-0 in Ocean), 28.2 rating
6. St. Joseph (Santa Maria): 26-5 (14-0 in Mountain), 27.3 rating, 2 straight losses
7. Christian Brothers (Sacramento): 30-4 (11-1 in League), 27.2 rating
8. Acalanes (Lafayette): 21-8 (12-0 in Diablo – Foothill), 27.1 rating
9. Moreau Catholic (Hayward): 21-10 (12-0 in Mission Valley), 25.3 rating
10. Village Christian (Sun Valley): 26-7 (8-0 in Olympic), 23.8 rating
11. Cypress: 24-5 (10-0 in Empire), 23.5 rating
12. Claremont: 24-5 (8-2 in Palomares), 23.4 rating
13. Miramonte (Orinda): 24-5 (10-2 in Diablo – Foothill), 23.0 rating
14. Culver City: 23-7 (6-4 in Bay), 23.0 rating
15. Whitney (Rocklin): 19-12 (6-4 in League), 22.9 rating
16. Portola (Irvine): 24-7 (4-2 in Pacific Coast), 22.8 rating
17. St. Francis (Sacramento): 23-6 (12-0 in Delta League), 22.5 rating, 2 straight losses
18. Vista del Lago (Folsom): 24-8 (11-1 in League), 22.2 rating, 2 straight losses
19. Notre Dame (SO) (Sherman Oaks): 18-11 (1-9 in Mission), 20.6 rating, 3 straight losses
20. Caruthers: 27-8 (14-0 in Northwest Sequoia), 20.5 rating
Canva
Division 3
1. Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa): 25-8 (8-0 in North Bay – Oak), 33.2 rating
2. Pleasant Valley (Chico): 30-4 (10-0 in Eastern), 31.1 rating
3. Marin Catholic (Kentfield): 28-6 (16-0 in Marin County), 30.9 rating
4. Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga): 29-5 (8-2 in Baseline), 30.4 rating, 5 straight wins
5. San Juan Hills (San Juan Capistrano): 27-7 (7-1 in South Coast), 29.2 rating
6. La Salle (Pasadena): 31-4 (6-2 in Del Rey), 29.1 rating
7. Rancho Christian (Temecula): 27-7 (7-1 in Ivy), 28.7 rating
8. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory (San Francisco): 21-6 (8-2 in West Catholic), 28.6 rating, 2 straight losses
9. Vanden (Fairfield): 25-8 (10-0 in League), 28.4 rating
10. Hart (Newhall): 29-5 (11-1 in Foothill), 26.8 rating
11. San Clemente: 23-8 (6-2 in South Coast), 25.2 rating
12. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach): 20-13 (10-0 in Bay), 24.8 rating
13. San Marin (Novato): 24-8 (14-2 in Marin County), 24.6 rating
14. Eureka: 26-6 (7-1 in League), 24.6 rating
15. Flintridge Prep (La Canada): 30-3 (12-0 in Prep), 24.0 rating
16. Pinole Valley (Pinole): 20-11 (8-2 in Tri-County – Rock), 22.7 rating, 2 straight losses
17. Crescenta Valley (La Crescenta): 24-6 (13-1 in Pacific), 21.8 rating
18. Canyon (Canyon Country): 20-8 (11-1 in Foothill), 21.8 rating
19. Chico: 24-8 (7-3 in Eastern), 21.6 rating
20. Fairmont Prep (Anaheim): 17-12 (5-1 in San Joaquin), 21.6 rating
Canva
Division 4
1. Piedmont: 27-1 (9-0 in League), 37.7 rating
2. Colfax: 34-3 (14-0 in League), 26.0 rating
3. Shalhevet (Los Angeles): 26-2 (4-0 in Mulholland), 22.8 rating, 4 straight wins
4. Branson (Ross): 20-13 (12-4 in Marin County), 21.4 rating
5. Rialto: 28-3 (8-0 in Sunkist), 21.4 rating
6. Buena Park: 25-8 (8-2 in Freeway), 21.3 rating
7. Lassen (Susanville): 25-7 (8-2 in Northern), 20.4 rating
8. Del Norte (Crescent City): 20-9 (5-3 in League), 18.5 rating
9. Menlo School (Atherton): 18-11 (4-6 in West Bay – Foothill), 18.1 rating
10. Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco): 12-10, 17.6 rating, 2 straight wins
11. Calaveras (San Andreas): 24-6 (10-0 in Mother Lode League), 17.5 rating
12. St. Bernard’s (Eureka): 21-6 (5-1 in League), 17.4 rating
13. McKinleyville: 17-11 (4-4 in League), 17.3 rating, 2 straight losses
14. Bakersfield Christian (Bakersfield): 25-8 (8-0 in League), 17.1 rating
15. Marysville: 28-6 (12-2 in League), 17.0 rating
16. Silverado (Victorville): 22-4 (8-0 in Desert Sky), 16.1 rating
17. Riverbank: 26-5 (11-1 in Trans Valley League), 15.6 rating, 2 straight losses
18. Aquinas (San Bernardino): 24-7 (6-2 in Ambassador), 14.4 rating
19. Crossroads (Santa Monica): 18-11 (2-6 in Gold Coast), 14.3 rating
20. Pierce (Arbuckle): 27-4 (14-0 in Sacramento Valley), 13.9 rating
Canva
Division 5
1. Pinewood (Los Altos Hills): 17-12 (9-1 in West Bay – Foothill), 25.4 rating
2. University (San Francisco): 25-5 (10-0 in Bay Counties – West), 23.8 rating
3. Crystal Springs Uplands (Hillsborough): 21-5 (9-1 in West Bay – Foothill), 22.4 rating
4. San Domenico (San Anselmo): 27-8 (8-2 in Bay Counties – West), 20.3 rating
5. Fall River (McArthur): 27-3 (10-0 in Shasta Cascade), 19.9 rating
6. Berean Christian (Walnut Creek): 22-5 (9-1 in Diablo – Valley), 17.4 rating
7. Oak Park: 22-12 (8-0 in Coastal Canyon), 17.2 rating
8. Bret Harte (Angels Camp): 26-7 (7-3 in Mother Lode League), 16.1 rating, 5 straight wins
9. Summit Shasta (Daly City): 22-3 (9-0 in League), 15.4 rating
10. St. Margaret’s (San Juan Capistrano): 27-7 (10-2 in Orange Coast), 13.2 rating
Canva
Division 6
1. Cornerstone Christian (Antioch): 24-10 (8-0 in Small School Bridge), 12.6 rating, 12 straight wins
2. Ferndale: 21-9 (4-2 in League), 11.8 rating
3. Weed: 22-12 (8-2 in Shasta Cascade), 10.3 rating
4. Faith Christian (Yuba City): 26-6 (11-1 in League), 9.2 rating
5. Farmersville: 27-3 (8-0 in League), 5.2 rating