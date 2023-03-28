Boat carrying 32 capsizes in eastern Caribbean; 16 missing

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and 16 are missing after a boat capsized near the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts. The government’s Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services said Tuesday that the boat was carrying 32 passengers and 16 of them were rescued. Officials in Antigua are leading the search and said the majority of those rescued are from unidentified countries in Africa. It was not immediately clear where the person who died was from. The boat sank about 40 miles northwest of Antigua. It was not immediately clear where it was headed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.