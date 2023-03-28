Black female athletes: Having Black female coach is crucial

Black female representation in the coaching and sports administrative ranks has often existed on a minute scale. That’s true even in a sport like basketball, which along with track and field has the highest concentration of Black female college athletes. The number of women coaching women’s sports has increased in the past decade but Black women continue to lag behind most other demographic groups. Some Black female players say having been coached by a Black woman at some point in their careers was crucial to their development.

