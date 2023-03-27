UN Security Council won’t probe Nord Stream blasts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has declined a Russian request to investigate the blasts on the pipelines that move natural gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea. The U.S. deputy ambassador, Robert Wood, said there’s no need for a U.N. probe when investigations by Sweden, Denmark and Germany “are proceeding in a comprehensive, transparent and impartial manner.” On the 15-member council, only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor of the Russian request on Monday. The pipelines, known as Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, are majority-owned by Russia’s state-run energy giant Gazprom. The explosions on both occurred on Sept. 26.

