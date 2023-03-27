Truck goes over the edge of Highway 101 north of Gaviota Tunnel

GOLETA, Calif.– A man has been rescued with major injuries after his truck went over the side of the northbound side of Highway 101 just north of the Gaviota Tunnel Monday night.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the Toyota Tacoma that was approximately 70 feet down a ravine that runs alongside the Highway. Firefighters used a rope system to reach the driver.

After a 15 minute rescue, the man was transported by Calstar to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The accident happened around 8:35 p.m. on Monday night.

The trucks removal is in progress and the highway is expected to fully open.