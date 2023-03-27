Teenager fatally stabs teacher, wounds five people in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old student in Brazil’s biggest city Sao Paulo has fatally stabbed a 71-year-old teacher and wounded three teachers and two students at a public school. State officials say the five wounded victims from the Thomazia Montoro school are in hospital in stable condition. Gov. Tarcisio Freitas says the suspected attacker has been detained and is under investigation by the military police. A student who spoke to reporters outside the school says the attacker was involved in a fight last week with another student, and that the female teacher who was fatally stabbed had tried to settle the conflict.

