Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Trains, planes and public transit systems are standing still across much of Germany as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members. The 24-hour walkout on Monday also affected cargo transport by rail and ship as workers at the country’s ports and waterways joined the strike. Many commuters opted to drive. That caused delays on the roads. Those who could worked from home. Unions are seeking a pay increase of at least 10.5% and have dismissed offers from employers of 5% in two stages plus one-off payments. Labor strikes are a regular occurence in Germany and normally end in a compromise deal between unions and employers.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.