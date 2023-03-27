Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for a group of British tabloids is asking a judge in London to toss out lawsuits by Prince Harry, Elton John and several other celebrities who allege phone tapping and other invasions of privacy. The Duke of Sussex and Elton John showed up for the hearing Monday that is expected to last four days. It’s one of several lawsuits he has brought against the media. The case alleges Associated Newspapers Ltd. hired private investigators to illegally bug homes and cars and record private phone conversations. The publisher says the claims are too old and barred because they rely on information they turned over in confidentiality for a 2012 probe into media law breaking.

