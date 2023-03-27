NJ takes over Paterson police after crisis worker’s shooting
By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
New Jersey’s attorney general says his office has taken control of the police department in the state’s third-largest city, Paterson. The announcement Monday by Attorney General Matt Platkin came less than a month after Paterson police officers fatally shot a well-known crisis intervention worker during a tense standoff. Platkin said in a news release that his office had assumed control of all police functions without delay, including the division that investigates internal police matters. The announcement didn’t mention the shooting of 31-year-old Najee Seabrooks directly, but it reflected activists’ concerns about how the department was being run.