Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital. The Little Rock Police Department says in an online statement that emergency services received a report at 9:25 p.m. of a shooting. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, a second shooting occurred nearby in which another five people were shot, including two victims who were killed. Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not say if they were related. The identities and medical conditions of the surviving victims were not immediately released. The shootings remain under investigation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.