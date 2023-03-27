Kansas court to review pair of unenforced abortion laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is considering how far the state can go in restricting abortion after a decisive statewide vote last year confirming that the state constitution protects abortion rights. The court is set to hear arguments Monday from attorneys in two lawsuits. One challenges a 2015 law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure. The other challenges a 2011 law regulating abortion providers more strictly than other health care providers. Neither law has been enforced. The court said in 2019 that abortion access is a “fundamental” right under the state constitution. Last August, Kansas voters soundly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have lifted those constitutional protections and allowed the Legislature to greatly restrict or ban abortion.

