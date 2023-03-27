Jury being chosen for sergeant charged in protest killing

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a U.S. Army sergeant charged with murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester in Texas. Sgt. Daniel Perry was working for a ride-sharing company in Austin in 2020 when he turned onto a street and into a large crowd demonstrating against police violence. Perry’s attorneys said he acted in self defense when he shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster after protesters banged on his car. Perry’s attorneys say Foster pointed a weapon at Perry before the sergeant fired from inside his vehicle. A lawyer for Perry confirmed jury selection began Monday but did not comment further.

