Idaho bill to provide free period products in schools fails

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would have provided free menstrual products in girls bathrooms in Idaho public schools failed in the state House, with at least one Republican lawmaker calling the proposal “very liberal.” The measure advanced from the House Education Committee with a “do pass” recommendation but it failed on the House floor 35-35 last week. It was expected to cost $435,000 to install product dispensers and about $300,000 each year to stock them. The Idaho Statesman reports that state budget analysts have forecast a $1.4 billion tax revenue surplus at the end of the fiscal year. A bill is pending in the Florida House that would ban discussion of menstrual cycles and other human sexuality topics in elementary grades.

