Brunson, Shannon, de Armas will host ‘Saturday Night Live’

NEW YORK (AP) — Two actors will make their ‘Saturday Night Live’ debuts as hosts next month — Quinta Brunson and Ana de Armas. Brunson is the creator and star of ABC’s well-regarded comedy “Abbott Elementary,” and she’ll host this weekend’s program with Lil Yachty as musical guest. NBC announced that de Armas, who won an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” will be host on April 15, with Spanish-language artist Karol G as musical guest. In between, on April 8, one-time “‘SNL” cast member Molly Shannon will take her second turn as host of the show and Jonas Brothers return for the third time to perform.

