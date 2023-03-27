At least 16 people killed in landslide in central Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Emergency officials in Ecuador say at least 16 people died and 16 others were injured after a massive landslide. The country’s Risk Management Secretariat said Monday that the landslide buried dozens of homes Sunday in an Andean community in central Ecuador. The agency says seven people remain missing hours after the incident in Alausí, about 137 miles south of the capital, Quito. The disaster also destroyed a portion of the Pan-American Highway. Ivan Vinueza, the governor of Chimborazo, says people have been ordered to evacuate the area due to the imminent risk of new landslides.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.