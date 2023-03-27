Another Pakistan court protects ex-PM Imran Khan from arrest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani court has ruled in defense of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, granting him protection from arrest until next week. Monday’s development comes as lawsuits mounted against the ousted premier, with police charging him with incitement to violence in several cases when his followers clashed with the security forces this month. The latest reprieve for Khan comes as a political crisis roils Pakistan, pitting the former cricket star turned Islamist politician against the government of his successor Shahbaz Sharif and spilling into violence in the streets. Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.