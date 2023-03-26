Tokyo demands China free Japan national detained in Beijing

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo is demanding that China release a Japanese national detained in Beijing earlier this month for allegedly breaking the law. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday the Chinese authorities told Japan that a man in his 50s was taken into custody in Beijing earlier in March over allegedly violating unspecified domestic laws of China. Matsuno said Japan has since demanded the man’s early release, as well as access to him. There have been more than a dozen other cases involving Japanese citizens who had businesses or connections with China being arrested over allegations including spying.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.