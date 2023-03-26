Berlin climate proposal fails to get enough yes votes to win
BERLIN (AP) — The German news agency dpa reports that a Berlin referendum that would have forced the city to ramp up its climate goals has failed because there weren’t enough necessary votes in favor. After about 98% of the votes had been counted on Sunday night, the supporters of the proposal were just ahead of the opponents of such a change in the law. However, that result only met one requirement for a successful proposal. The second requirement, a quorum of at least 25% of all eligible voters, or 608,000 votes, was not met. Shortly before the end of the count, there were around 423,000 votes in favor and around 405,000 votes against. The referendum had called for Berlin to become climate neutral by 2030.