Yemen rebels restrict humanitarian flights arriving in Sanaa

CAIRO (AP) — The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen say they are imposing severe restrictions on U.N. and other humanitarian flights arriving in the capital, Sanaa. The Houthi-run Civil Aviation Authority said that no humanitarian flights would be allowed to land in Sanaa between March 25-30. It said in a statement they would allow such flights in Sanaa only on Fridays. The Houthis say their decision was in response to what they claim is a ban on commercial flights to and from the Yemeni capital, and a ban on booking flights from Sanaa. The United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

