Taliban want control of more Afghan diplomatic missions

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman for the Taliban administration says it is trying to take charge of more Afghan embassies and consulates abroad. More than 18 months after the Taliban took power, they remain isolated on the international stage. But dozens of their embassies and consulates remain active. The Taliban’s main spokesman said Saturday the government has sent diplomats to at least 14 countries and efforts are underway to take charge of other diplomatic missions. In February, authorities handed over control of Afghanistan’s embassy in Tehran to envoys of the Taliban government. It was previously staffed by envoys from the former U.S.-backed Afghan government.

