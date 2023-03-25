Israel: 2 wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says two Israelis were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank, the latest in months-long violence between Israel and the Palestinians. Saturday’s attack was the third to take place in the Palestinian town of Huwara in less than a month. The condition of the injured was not immediately known. The military said a manhunt was launched as forces sealed roads leading to Huwara. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility, but Gaza’s Hamas rulers praised it. Violence has surged in recent months in the West Bank and east Jerusalem amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas and a string of Palestinian attacks.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.