Tribe urges Army to speed up return of child’s 1879 remains

Federal authorities expect to return a 13-year-old boy’s remains to his Native American tribe in South Dakota this fall. The Friday statement comes days after the tribe wrote to urge a faster return of the child. The boy died at a federal boarding school for Indigenous children in 1879. The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate wrote to the head of the U.S. Army’s cemetery office this week to demand movement on their effort to have the remains of Amos LaFromboise returned from a graveyard in Pennsylvania. The letter describes him as the son of one of the tribe’s most celebrated leaders, Chief Joseph LaFromboise. The Army says it expects the child’s remains to be returned later this year.

