Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas say that two migrants have been found dead and at least 10 have been hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border. The Uvalde Police Department says Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train Friday. Police say about 15 migrants were found inside. The condition of those hospitalized was not immediately known.

