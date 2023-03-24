Teachers press school safety in wake of Denver shooting
By COLLEEN SLEVIN, JESSE BEDAYN and THOMAS PEIPERT
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Colorado teachers flooded into the state Capitol to press for better protections for students and school staff after a 17-year-old Denver student shot two administrators, fled to the mountains and killed himself. Roughly 1,500 teachers and their supporters rallied outside the Capitol then filed inside. They called for improved security and mental health support and more gun control measures. That adds to pressure on lawmakers a day after students and parents converged at the Capitol to make similar demands. School shootings are becoming increasingly frequent in the U.S.