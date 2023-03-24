Police: Minnesota man fatally stabs wife during Bible study

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man is charged with second-degree murder, accused of fatally stabbing his wife during a Bible study session. Authorities say police in St. Paul called to a home Tuesday night found 41-year-old Corinna Woodhull with wounds to her torso, chest and arms, and people holding down her husband, 40-year-old Robert Castillo. Woodhull died at a hospital. Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the attack. Castillo’s sister told officers that she hosts a Bible study for relatives at her home on Tuesdays. The charging report says that during this week’s session, Castillo whispered something to Woodhull and then pulled out a knife and began stabbing her.

