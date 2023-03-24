Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota utility has begun shutting down a nuclear power plant near Minneapolis after discovering water containing a low-level of radioactive material was leaking from a pipe for the second time. Officials say it is not dangerous, but nearby residents are concerned. Xcel Energy started shutting down the plant in Monticello on Friday. The utility’s president says after it cools over the next few days, workers will cut out a pipe that is over 50 years old and had been leaking tritium. He says Xcel will then have the pipe analyzed in hopes of preventing similar leaks in the future. He says the spill has not left the utility’s property.

By TRISHA AHMED and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

