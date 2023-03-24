Man drives at pedestrians inside German airport garage

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a motorist has driven at pedestrians and rammed parked cars in a parking garage at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany, injuring three people slightly. Two police officers also were slightly hurt as they pinned down the 57-year-old man, who appeared to have mental health issues, according to authorities. Most people apparently were able to get out of the way of the car, though one of the injured was squeezed between cars. The driver was detained and taken to the hospital. He was uninjured. Police said that, before the incident on Friday morning, security officers had twice thrown the man out of the airport “because of his behavior.” They didn’t elaborate.

