Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed a sweeping Republican measure aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths. The bill would ban their access to gender-affirming health care and would determine which bathrooms they use at school. The easily bill cleared the GOP-led legislature by veto-proof margins. Lawmakers will reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session, when they could vote to override the veto. Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection to a second term this year in Republican-trending Kentucky. His veto Friday could reverberate through the November election.

