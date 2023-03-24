Italy partisans criticize Meloni over Nazi massacre comment

ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier has marked the anniversary of one of the worst World War II-era massacres in German-occupied Italy. But the main association of Italian partisans who fought to free Italy from fascism quickly criticized her comments. Premier Giorgia Meloni issued a statement to commemorate the 1944 massacre on Rome’s outskirts. There, 335 people were shot to death as a reprisal for an attack by partisans that killed 33 Nazi soldiers. Meloni said the 335 were killed “simply because they were Italian.” The National Association of Italian Partisans faulted her for not nothing the victims were selected in a process that targeted anti-fascists, partisans, political opponents and Jews. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots.

