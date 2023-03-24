Drag community shows up to protest Nebraska drag show bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Scores of people, including at least a dozen dressed in drag, showed up late Friday for a committee hearing on a Nebraska bill that would criminalize exposing anyone 18 or younger to a drag show. The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, said his bill is intended to protect children “from being exposed to overly-sexualized and inappropriate behavior far too early.” But he struggled to answer questions from committee members about how his bill would be enforced without violating the constitutional rights of drag performers, parents and others. The bill comes among a national push by conservatives to restrict drag shows and target issues centered on transgender and LGBTQ people.

