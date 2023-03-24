Darcelle, world’s oldest working drag queen, dies at 92

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Walter C. Cole, better known as the iconic drag queen who performed for decades as Darcelle XV, has died of natural causes in Portland, Oregon. Cole was 92. Darcelle was crowned the world’s oldest working drag performer in 2016 by the Guinness Book of World Records. As a performer, Darcelle was known for hosting the longest-running drag show on the U.S. West Coast. Off-stage, Cole championed LGBTQ+ rights and charitable work in the Portland community. The nightclub Darcelle founded more than 50 years ago said on Facebook that its shows will go on as scheduled.

