Biden, Trudeau celebrate ‘inseparable’ US-Canada relations

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are celebrating the U.S.-Canada relationship, declaring the two nations’ shared values have never been more important for a world facing both tumult and possibility. Biden, making his first visit to Canada as president, said that the U.S. was lucky to have Canada as its neighbor—particularly at a moment when the two nation’s grapple with a rapidly changing global economy, climate change, war in Europe and other complications. Biden and Trudeau also used the visit to announce an agreement aiming to stem the flow of asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings from the U.S. to Canada.

By JOSH BOAK and ROB GILLIES Associated Press

