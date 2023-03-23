Things to know about TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

TikTok’s CEO was relatively unknown to the U.S. public before Thursday, when he testified before a congressional committee concerned about data protections on the popular video-sharing app. Singapore-born, Harvard-educated Shou Zi Chew tried to reassure lawmakers that TikTok has not shared the data of 150 million U.S. users with the Chinese government. Social media analysts say Chew is well-respected within the U.S. and Chinese tech communities. But they say his lack of specificity when answering questions likely hurt the company’s case.

