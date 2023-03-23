Scientists say mine plan claiming no swamp harm has errors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Scientists for the federal government say documents that Georgia state regulators relied upon to conclude a proposed mine won’t harm the nearby Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge are riddled with technical errors. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service submitted a 28-page analysis from government hydrologists to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, which is considering the mining proposal. Twin Pines Minerals wants to mine titanium less than 3 miles from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Critics say the project could lower water levels in the swamp, causing more frequent droughts and raising wildfire risks. Twin Pines President Steve Ingle says the critique from federal scientists is incorrect.

