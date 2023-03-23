Russia’s security chief blasts West, dangles nuclear threats

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian security official has declared that the risk of a nuclear war has risen and blasted a German minister for threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin with arrest. Russian Security Council deputy secretary Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that such action would amount to a declaration of war and trigger a strike by Moscow on Germany. Medvedev told Russian journalists that Moscow’s relations with the West have hit an all-time low. He was asked whether the threat of a nuclear conflict has eased Medvedev responded: “No, it hasn’t decreased. It has grown. Every day when they provide Ukraine with foreign weapons brings the nuclear apocalypse closer.”

