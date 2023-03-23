Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, hopes for peace

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The first daily fast of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun. The observance beginning Thursday in the Middle East comes at a time when numerous countries and governments across the region are taking tentative steps towards calming conflicts and crises, even as Mideast nations suffer from the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine. In Sudan, the holy month comes amid the promise of civilian rule after the October 2021 military coup. Israeli and Palestinian leaders have pledged to lower tensions after months of soaring violence and scores of deaths. In Yemen, new violence erupted even as diplomats have renewed peace efforts in recent days.

