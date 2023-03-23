Pro-labor? Biden aims to prove it with unionized 2024 staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden likes to say he’s the most pro-union president in U.S. history. When Biden announces his expected Democratic reelection campaign in the coming weeks, he’ll get the chance to prove it to his own staffers. Biden’s will be the first White House reelection campaign with a unionized workforce. The move allows Biden to further demonstrate to his base just how deep his pro-labor convictions are. That would provide a strong contrast with his Republican opponents, whose staffers have not embraced unionizing. But it could also present restraints the eventual GOP nominee won’t have. Union organizers and Democratic operatives insist having a unionized staff would only make Biden’s campaign stronger.

By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

