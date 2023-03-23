Oxford school shooter’s parents can face manslaughter trial

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals says the parents of a teenager who killed four students at a high school can face trial for involuntary manslaughter. The groundbreaking case involves criminal responsibility for the acts of a child. The appeals court says the murders would not have happened if Jennifer and James Crumbley hadn’t purchased a gun for Ethan Crumbley, or if they had taken him home after Oxford High School staff discovered his extreme drawings in 2021. The court noted that the legal threshold at this stage of the case is fairly low under Michigan law. Ethan Crumbley awaits his sentence after pleading guilty to murder.

