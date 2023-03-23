Nigerian politician found guilty in UK organ harvesting plot

LONDON (AP) — A senior Nigerian politician and his wife have been found guilty of conspiring to transport a street trader to the U.K. as part of an organ-harvesting plot. Ike Ekweremadu, who was deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and a lawyer, and his wife, Beatrice, were accused of arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man to the U.K. with a view to exploiting him for a kidney donation. Prosecutors said the politician and his wife arranged for the victim to provide a kidney to their 25-year-old daughter, Sonia, in a transplant operation at a London hospital. The operation did not go ahead. Kidney donations are lawful in the U.K. but it is a criminal offense to reward someone for doing so.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.