Georgia law will ban most transgender care for kids under 18

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a ban on most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18. Kemp says the law will “safeguard the bright, promising futures of our kids” Opponents say the new law is an unconstitutional infringement on parents’ rights. Doctors could still be able to prescribe medicines to block puberty under the Georgia bill. Republicans say restrictions on other treatments are needed to prevent children from making decisions they’ll regret later. Opponents say the law hurts transgender children and require physicians to violate medical standards of care.

