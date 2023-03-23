Feds: Woman charged in Wyoming clinic fire opposes abortion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman accused of setting fire last year to a Wyoming abortion clinic that was under construction told investigators that she opposes abortion and was experiencing anxiety and nightmares over the facility opening. According to court documents, 22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green, of Casper, told Matthew T. Wright, an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, that she broke into the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper on May 25, poured gasoline around the site and lit it. Green made an initial appearance by video on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin in Cheyenne. She remains jailed in Wheatland with no bond set yet. The clinic has yet to open.

By MEAD GRUVER and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

