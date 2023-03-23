Bones kept by former eugenics institute buried in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of bone fragments, which may include the remains of victims of Nazi crimes, have been buried after they were found on a Berlin university campus where an institute for anthropology and eugenics was once located. Some 16,000 fragments were found on the campus of the Free University in digs that started in 2015 after human and animal bones were found during restoration work. The site was once home to the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute of Anthropology, Human Heredity and Eugenics, which operated from 1927 until 1945. The university said that the recovered fragments are from “victims of crime contexts” that could include colonial-era events and Nazi crimes.

