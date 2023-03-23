Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a hostage rescue that left a suspect fatally shot Thursday in Houston began days ago when three migrants were kidnapped from a vehicle in a neighboring county. A prosecutor with the Waller County District Attorney’s Office says the three migrants were kidnapped from a vehicle as they were traveling on Interstate 10 in Waller County on March 18. The vehicle’s driver alerted authorities, who eventually tracked down the kidnapped migrants to Houston. The FBI says one suspect was fatally shot during a rescue operation early Thursday morning and another suspect was arrested. The FBI says all the hostages are safe.

By JUAN A. LOZANO and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

