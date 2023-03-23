Anger at Macron mounts as French unions hold new protests

PARIS (AP) — French labor unions are holding their first mass demonstrations since President Emmanuel Macron forced a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. Big crowds have started walking in some major cities. More than 250 protests have been organized across France. The Paris march was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Protesters have blockaded train stations, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and refineries. High-speed and regional trains, the Paris metro and public transportation systems in other major cities were disrupted. Macron said Wednesday that the government’s bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 must be implemented by the end of the year.

By SYLVIE CORBET and ALEXANDER TURNBULL The Associated Press

