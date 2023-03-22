USGS: Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northwest Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck northwestern Argentina Wednesday afternoon. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The quake was at a preliminary depth of 209 kilometers (130 miles). It struck the northwestern province of Jujuy at 1 p.m. local time around 147 kilometers (91 miles) from San Salvador de Jujuy, the provincial capital. It was also felt in northern Chile, according to local media.

