Tipline Investigation: Buying a car online, not as easy as it looks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Our News Channel Tipline investigation exposes problems with one of the big online car dealers, Vroom.

It's commercials make the process look so easy. Buy a vehicle online and Vroom will deliver right to your front door. But, it's not always that easy.

Caterina Scordato had just moved from Chicago to Santa Barbara in September, 2021 and she needed a car. She found a white, 2015 Volkswagen on Vroom and starting reading reviews about the company.

"I mean, they were pretty awful. like, not good," said Scordato. "And that didn't scare you?" asked News Channel Reporter C.J. Ward. "I mean, I was definitely a little bit scared, but I was also desperate," explained Scordato.

She even called Vroom and spoke with a salesmen who she said, promised her everything would be great.

"They were extremely responsive. Granted, they want to sell you a car," said Scordato.

So, she bought it and almost instantly started seeing red flags.

"They gave me temporary tags and it said November 2021," said Scordato.

That’s when the tags expired, which they did. Now, Scordato had a car she couldn’t drive, she had no title or registration and she was making payments on it.

She called Vroom to get answers.

“They were like, ‘Rest assured, we got your stuff, we’re working on it.’ Blah, blah, blah,” said Scordato.

December goes by, it’s now 2022.

“They’re like, ‘We’re working on this.’ Yadda, yadda, yadda,” said Scordato.

More months go by and she still can’t drive the car, but she’s making her payments.

“Continued to call them, no answer,” said Scordato.

She says Vroom ignored her emails and one representative even hung up on the phone on her.

She also contacted the DMV, but that didn’t work.

A year goes by and one day, the cops show up to impound the car.

“They went into their system and looked up the license plate and said the car was not registered anywhere in the United States,” said Scordato.

