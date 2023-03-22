Mexico rights agency: 4 soldiers killed unarmed men

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s governmental human rights agency says four soldiers opened fire without justification on a pickup truck in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, killing five men. The case of the Feb. 26 shootings has been referred to civilian and military prosecutors. The National Human Rights Commission normally steps back when cases go to prosecution. But since charges have not yet been announced, the commission took the unusual step late Tuesday of issuing a report stating that four of the 21 soldiers on patrol that morning opened fire. The report claimed those four soldiers had committed excessive use of force and violated the rights of the men.

